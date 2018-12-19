PUBG Mobile: Winter Update, New ‘Vikendi’ map go live

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile’s Winter 0.10.0 update has now been released, headlined by the addition of the new Winter map called ‘Vikendi.’

Vikendi is a 6×6 km map that has a snowy climate, this affects gameplay by having players leave behind footprints and vehicle tracks on the snow as they travel. While these footprints and tracks won’t stay around forever, they will make it much easier for players to know if opponents passed by an area recently.

Additionally, vehicles will be more difficult to maneuver in snowy and icy areas. Players will find that acceleration on icy terrain will be slow and that they will lose control of a vehicle as they speed up.

To counter this, a snowmobile will be available for players to use. It only has two seats but it performs much better than other vehicles on snowy and icy surfaces.The update is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, coming in at 1.6GB for the Android version.

Players can also get in snowball fights while waiting in the starting area to board the plane. Once they jump off the plane however, a new Parachuting system will let players glide or dive during freefall, with improved animations where they cut the chute before hitting the ground.

The center of the red zone in Vikendi will also spawn outside of the play zone. What’s more, the smaller the play zone is, then the smaller the red zone will be. The first circle of every game will also be smaller than that of other maps and the changes in size for subsequent circles will be less drastic as well.

The PUBG Mobile update also adds support for the Arabic language, cross-server matchmaking, the ability to report suspicious behaviour while in spectator mode, new UI adjustments and customization options, a new gun upgrade system, and season spending rewards.

PUBG Mobile players who update their games before Christmas, December 25, will get an Outfit Box III (7d) and 1,888 BP.

The Winter Update is already available for the PC version too. Meanwhile, PUBG players on the Xbox and PS4 will get their hands on the new map in January next year.