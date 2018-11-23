Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee pros and cons

It has been almost a week since the launching of Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, but there are a lot of mixed reviews already.

FOX Sports Asia shares its take on the latest games in the franchise.

Storyline

Pros:

Set on the Kanto region, the November 2018 Nintendo Switch release is a revamp of the 1998 Yellow version.

Similar to every previous game, the player is immersed into the fictive world inhabited by unique creatures called Pokémon.

Depending on the version, a player will either have Pikachu or Eevee alongside him/her, exploring Kanto, battling different Trainers, Gym Leaders, and even friends, trading, and more importantly, catching Pokémon through wild encounters.

Cons:

Pokémon fans, especially those playing competitively, might consider Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee as “fillers,” since they are still caught up with their Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, and are highly anticipating Generation XIII next year.

Catching Pokémon

Pros:

The difference now is players must use their Joy-Con for “motion controls,” where they simulate “throwing” Poké Balls, inspired by its mobile spin-off from Niantic, Pokémon GO.

If one wishes not to “throw” much and simply press buttons via handheld mode instead, it is possible, though motion control is still involved.

To make things more “real” and “felt” as Trainers, players may purchase a separate real-life device called Poké Ball Plus, a replica of the “capsule style” classic. It not only allows motion control, but also also features vibrations, sound effects, and multi-colored lights.

One Pokémon at a time can also inhabit the Poké Ball Plus and be taken for a walk in real life, giving a sense of having a “pet” albeit digital.

The device can be also be used in Pokemon GO as a controller.

Cons:

In motion controlling, the right timing and aim are still necessary factors to capture Pokémon properly. While the chances of failing are really slim, players must still perfect their “moves.” There might be some who are more comfortable with the capturing system from the past seven generations.

Poké Ball Plus is definitely not a cheap-buy, and not everybody will have access to its perks.

Wild Pokémon

Pros:

Players will no longer have troubles being startled by Pokémon in the wild, especially the “memed” Zubats every step in caves, because encounters are now possible upon the player’s discretion.

A Pokémon wandering about is now visible to the player upon exploring the game world, which he or she may approach.

In addition, battling wild Pokémon is already removed. Either the player captures them or runs away, and the more Pokémon are caught, the more chances of encountering rare Pokémon such as Charmander.

Catching the same Pokémon repeatedly also lets the next similar captures to have higher chances of being shiny or having better stats.

Cons:

This means that breeding Pokémon is not included in the game, since one has to depend on wild encounter or trades only.

Without wild battles, one may not also have much “action time,” which is what is mostly and consistently featured on the past Pokémon games.

Stats and mechanics

Pros:

Similar to the previous games, experience points are yielded from wild Pokémon through battles. These are important factors which strengthen them since it levels them up, improves their stats, and more importantly, allows them to evolve.

Starting from X and Y, experience points can also acquired by catching Pokémon, which is the only other way for gaining experience in Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee as mentioned, aside from battling Trainers. Certain multipliers also boost the points gained, depending on how players “threw” their Poké Balls.

“Candies” that were introduced in Pokemon Go are in the latest game as well, which are used to boost a Pokémon.

Cons:

There is no such thing as individual and effort values, which is commonly “engineered” by players in the competitive scene mostly through breeding, which is non-existent in the game.

Instead of a much precise and reliable way to boost stats through IV and EV training, players might have to rely on luck more in capturing Pokémon with higher stats.

Pokémon Abilities and Held Items are not featured in the game, which players will find limiting more or less, especially during WiFi battles.

Partners

Pros:

Depending on the version, Pikachu or Eevee will be atop the player’s shoulders or head, providing a cute company.

Later on in the game, other Pokémon are eligible to walk with the player, similar to Platinum’s Amity Square, Heart Gold, and Soul Silver. Some would even become free rides, like on the Generation VII games.

Chosen partner Pokémon are entitled for exclusive moves.

For Pikachu, Pika Papow, whose damage depends on the level of friendship; and Splishy Splash, a “move has a chance to paralyze opponents,” according to the official website.

Eevee has access to more moves: Veevee Volley, the Pika Papow counterpart; Bouncy Bubble, which gives Eevee hit points equal to the half of the damage; Buzzy Buzz and Sizzly Slide, which guarantees to paralyze and burn the enemy, respectly, upon hit.

Both Pikachu and Eevee have Secret Techniques, special skills usable in the game world such as Chop Down, Sea Skim, or Sky Dash.

In addition, partner Pokémon as the player’s “bestfriend” can be pet, fed, and even tickled, as well as given makeovers through new hairstyles and dress.

Cons:

Pikachu or Eevee cannot be evolved to make them stronger, especially the latter which has a lot of powerful “Eeveelutions.”

While the Secret Techniques are are essentially the Hidden Machines Cut, Surf, and Fly in previous games, the rest are inaccessible.

Game world and connectivity

Pros:

Some areas are reworked to be much simpler and easier, making it user-friendly even for those who have not, unfortunately, played the old Kanto games.

Players may also seek the help of other players and have a journey together. Its advantages include having better catch rates on wild Pokémon since two people are working, as well as providing even more experience points for both.

Nintendo Switch local communications are also available for players, including Nintendo Switch Online services, allowing a player to trade and battle in his or her own house with a friend, to the neighborhood, and even strangers from another country.

Pokémon caught from Pokémon GO can also be ported into Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee.

Cons:

If the game is easily accomplishable in just a few hours because of being streamlined, the fun would seemingly be fleeting as well, unlike the previous Pokémon games which even featured epic cutscenes.

Accessibility

Pros:

Mega Evolutions since X and Y and Alolan forms in Sun and Moon are present in Pokémon: Let’s Go.

The Mythical Pokémon Mew is also complimentary upon buying the Poké Ball Plus via Mystery Gift.

Meltan, a new Mythical Pokémon, is also in the game. It evolves into Melmetal, the first Mythical Pokémon to do so.

The Legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, as well as the invincible Mewtwo, are still in the game.

Cons:

Only the original 151 Kanto Pokémon are in the game, which is quite limiting for a “new” game.

Mew is obtainable only once per save file; creating another save file, perhaps because one may feel that Mew’s stats are low that a “reset” is needed, will “delete” Mew forever, even with the possession of the same brand new Poké Ball Plus.

Melmetal can only be evolved in Pokemon GO through 400 Meltan Candies, according to the official website.

In addition, the Legendary Pokémon have unique set of rules in trying to catch them. They must first be defeated in battle before having a chance to do some motion controlling.

Characters

Pros:

Gary remains be the player’s rival. The Gym Leaders and the Elite Four from Kanto are all still the same old characters, with their appearances being refined as expected.

The same old criminal group, Team Rocket, with the intent of stealing all Pokémon in Kanto, are also present, ready to disrupt the player’s course in the game.

However, instead of some unnamed thugs, there are “new” Team Rocket members who have identities now: Jesse and James, including Meowth, from the anime.

After Pokémon League, there are a new set of Trainers who will be roaming across Kanto region, dubbed as the Master Trainers.

They are considered the strongest Trainers, even better than the Elite Four, but only for a specific Pokémon.

Players may challenge them on a one-on-one with their specialty, where neither can use items during the match. Just pure skill, and probably luck.

Once successful, a player will earn a Master title of the Pokémon, which can be shown off in the profile during link battles.

Cons:

There might be a sense of the Master Trainers’ inclusion post-Pokémon League as being “contrived,” since battles are not diffused much early, knowing wild encounters only allow catching.

The sudden “difficulty” they bring, under their own terms, might also be overwhelming for the same reasons.

Other than that, there are nothing much to do after finishing Pokémon League, especially that it is just pure Kanto.

Anyhow, here’s to hoping that the Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee buyers are currently enjoying their new game, as everybody await Generation XIII next year.

For more information about the games, visit the official website.