Earlier today, Pokémon Sword and Shield release date were revealed in a Nintendo Direct event. The games will be available worldwide on November 15, 2019 on Nintendo Switch.

Earlier this week, Pokémon released a trailer of Sword and Shield which did not include the final game footage. The company chose to share more details during a special Nintendo direct event on June 5, 2019.

Location, gyms and new regions

Apart from the date, we know that Pokémon Sword and Shield are located in the Galar region which is heavily influenced by the United Kingdom. This region also features a ‘Wild Area’ which extends between cities. This vast landscape of wilderness will be home to Pokémon from the previous generation, where they can roam freely.

The Galar Region hails Leon as its most popular trainer. The players will go up against Leon in their final title challenge. In the meantime, the players can be involved in the gym battles which are televised in Galar.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will also mark the introduction of Dynamax in the gameplay. This feature will allow the players to increase the size and strength of their Pokémon during the training sessions. However, Pokémon will go back to its original size after performing three moves.

Leon can be seen Dynamax in the trailer below:

New characters and Box Legendary Pokémon

Additionally, Wooloo, Gossifleur, Eldegoss, Drednaw and Corviknight are the five new Pokémon that will be introduced. Players can spot Gossifleur in areas with clean water bodies and Eldegoss will be its evolved form. Drednaw is a strong bite Pokémon but it will not be easy to tame whereas players can rely on Corviknight to be taken to the cities that they have visited previously.

Zacian and Zamacenta are the Box Legendary Pokémon. The former carries a sword in his mouth whereas the latter has a shield. Both these Pocketmonsters are wolves but not much has been revealed about them. In the trailers, it looks like the two wolves team up to take on a common enemy.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will also feature Max Raid battles which will allow four players to team up against a Dynamax version of a rival Pokémon in the wild area. The only limitation in this mode is that only one player in the team will be able to Dynamx his/her Pokémon in the battle.