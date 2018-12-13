Overwatch League: Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta to host league’s first “home” games

The Dallas Fuel, Los Angeles Valiant, and new expansion team Atlanta Reign will be hosting the first-ever “home” games of the Overwatch League (OWL) in the ‘Homestand Weekend Series.’

The homestands for those three teams may very well serve as a test run for the full implementation of the league’s city-based franchise and league system.

Dallas will be the first team to make a stand in its home city from April 27 to 28 at the Allen Event Center in North Texas. The Fuel’s home stand will feature matches against the Chengdu Hunters, Hangzhou Spark, Houston Outlaws, London Spitfire, Paris Eternal, Los Angeles Valiant, and Seoul Dynasty.

Presenting: “Ultimate Weekend – Dallas” Be a part of history by coming to the FIRST @overwatchleague home games, April 27-28. Reserve your seats early by signing up for ticket pre-sale on https://t.co/xNWBOVAwff! #TheFirstHomeGame #OWL2019 pic.twitter.com/bNJ8T6Pm03 — Dallas Fuel (@DallasFuel) December 12, 2018

Newcomers Atlanta Reign will prove they deserve their spot in the league as they will be the next to defend home turf from July 6 to 7. While the venue for their matches has yet to be announced, they will be going up against the Florida Mayhem, Guangzhou Charge, New York Excelsior, Philadelphia Fusion, Shanghai Dragons, Toronto Defiant, and Washington Justice.

Last up for the Homestand Weekend Series are the Los Angeles Valiant, with their matches set to be held in Los Angeles’ The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live from Aug. 24 to 25. They will be facing the Atlanta Reign, Boston Uprising, Dallas Fuel, Hangzhou Spark, Los Angeles Gladiators, New York Excelsior, Vancouver Titans, San Francisco Shock, and Shanghai Dragons.

In its inaugural season, the OWL held regular season in the Blizzard Arena in Burbank, California, while it held the playoffs in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. We can assume that, outside of the three teams’ respective homestands, the same can be said for the league’s second season.

The league has also announced the full schedule for the 2019 regular season, you can check it out here.