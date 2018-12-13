Overwatch League announces schedule for 2019 Season

The Overwatch League has just announced the schedule for its second season, which will kick off on Valentine’s Day, February 14, next year.

The league’s 2019 season will open with a rematch of its inaugural Grand Finals between the reigning champions London Spitfire and the runners-up Philadelphia Fusion.

That marquee matchup will be followed by the Boston Uprising going against the New York Excelsior, the Seoul Dynasty facing off the Los Angeles Gladiators, and finally the historically winless Shanghai Dragons will try to break their losing streak against newcomers Hangzhou Spark.

The match between Shanghai and Hangzhou will also be among the matches to be broadcast for the 2019 season on the ESPN/Disney XD/ABC family of networks.

Three more days of action will follow for the opening week of the 2019 season, as announced on the official Overwatch Twitter account:

There you have it. 👀 These are your #OWL2019 opening week matchups! Which one are you the most hyped for!? pic.twitter.com/vPUOZOW9vn — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) December 6, 2018

For the full season schedule, check here.

The Overwatch League will be coming into its second season following the significant success of its first, leading to Overwatch being given the award for Best Esports Game in the 2018 Game Awards.

One of the biggest changes for the league’s 2019 season is the addition of eight expansion teams in Paris, Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., as well as Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Hangzhou in China.

You can watch the Overwatch League once it goes live and on demand on the game’s official website, the Overwatch League app, the Overwatch League Twitch channel, on MLG.com, and the MLG app.