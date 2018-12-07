The Game Awards 2018 News: Overwatch wins Best Esports Game

Overwatch has won the award of the Best Esports Game in the Game Awards 2018, beating out the likes of League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Fortnite: Battle Royale.

The awarding body gave out the accolade for what they thought was “the game that has delivered the best overall esports experience to players, irrespective of genre or platform. The body put into consideration the tournaments, community support, and content updates for each esports title.

Overwatch hit huge strides in its efforts in the esports industry with the success of the inaugural season of the Overwatch League. As the North America-based league readies for its second season, it has also expanded its list of competing franchises to include additional cities around the world, including Toronto, Paris, and Washington, D.C., among others.

Overwatch was also nominated for other awards including Best Esports Event for the Overwatch League Grand Finals, where the London Spitfire became the first-ever champions of the league.