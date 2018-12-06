NBA’s Dallas Mavericks featured in ‘Overwatch’ spoof

The players of the NBA team Dallas Mavericks, including star rookie Luka Doncic and 2011 NBA Champion and Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki, were featured in a spoof of Overwatch where some of their highlight plays were imposed on the game’s ‘Play of the Game’ sequence.

The video was posted on the Overwatch and NBA subreddits by /u/thankstowelie, who does in-game media for the Mavericks. You can watch the video here.

“After two years of asking they finally finally let me do an Overwatch video! Please enjoy Maverwatch!” he captioned the spoof.

Nowitzki, one of the best shooters in NBA history, portrayed Soldier 76, known for his ‘Tactical Visor’ ultimate ability that allows him to lock on targets. Meanwhile, the explosive hero Junkrat was likened to Doncic, whose skills as a rookie have taken the league by storm.

Also featured were center Deandre Jordan as Lucio, small forward Harrison Barnes as McCree, shooting guard Wesley Matthews as Hanzo, and sophomore point guard Dennis Smith Jr. as Pharah.

The Mavs being featured in the spoof is interesting considering the fact that team owner Mark Cuban has been heavily involved and very supportive of the esports industry. The city of Dallas also has its own team in the Overwatch League, the Dallas Fuel.