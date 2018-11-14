Overwatch Wins Esports Game of the Year

Overwatch fans rejoice! Overwatch was hailed as the esports game of the year at the annual Esports Awards held in London, England last Tuesday.
Overwatch managed to claim the coveted throne as it defeated League of Legends, Fortnite, Dota 2, CS:GO, and many more. Blizzard, Overwatch’s publisher, also won the esports publisher of the year.
The social media storm after the announcement was a mixture of cheers and jeers. Some were very positive with the win.
Overwatch actually deserves to be esports game of the year in 2018. U mad CSGO and League of Legends fans?
overwatch got esports game of the year, that brings such a big smile to my face #ESPORTSAWARDS
Others were not too kind at the announcement, saying that other games are more deserving of the title.
While I'm happy to see Overwatch recognised at the Esports Awards and an argument could be made that it is the game of the year in recognition of the launch of the Overwatch League, I think that there were more deserving candidates for Live Event than the OWL finals.
No offense to Overwatch but calling it the Esports game of the year after cutting budget on the league is no bueno
Overwatch has been one of the top multiplayer first-person shooter video game that spawned Overwatch League, which was the first league that implemented a set of city-based teams instead of sponsors. Each team is also backed by an owner tied to the city it’s representing.
Here are the other awardees of the prestigious event.
Esports Unsung Hero Of The Year: Milos ‘Faceit Mikey’ Nedeljkovic
Esports Videographer of the Year: Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards
Streaming Platform of the Year: Twitch
Esports Breakthrough Game of the Year: Fortnite
Esports Console Rookie of the Year: Kenny Williams
Esports PC Rookie of the Year: Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau
Esports Photographer of the Year: Stephanie Lindgren
Esports Coverage Website of the Year: ESPN Esports
Esports Team of the Year: Astralis (CS:GO)
Esports Supporting Agency of the Year: Evolved Talent Agency
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Intel
Esports Journalist of the Year: Jacob Wolf
Esports Hardware Provider of the Year: Nvidia
Esports Live Event of the Year: Overwatch League Grand Final 2018
Esports Broadcaster of the Year: Clint ‘Maven’ Evans
Esports Personality of the Year: Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins
Streamer of the Year: Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins
Esports Console Player of the Year: Mossad ‘MSdossary’ Aldossary
Esports Organisation of the Year: Cloud9