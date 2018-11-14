Overwatch Wins Esports Game of the Year

Overwatch fans rejoice! Overwatch was hailed as the esports game of the year at the annual Esports Awards held in London, England last Tuesday.

Overwatch managed to claim the coveted throne as it defeated League of Legends, Fortnite, Dota 2, CS:GO, and many more. Blizzard, Overwatch’s publisher, also won the esports publisher of the year.

The social media storm after the announcement was a mixture of cheers and jeers. Some were very positive with the win.

Overwatch actually deserves to be esports game of the year in 2018. U mad CSGO and League of Legends fans? — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) November 12, 2018

overwatch got esports game of the year, that brings such a big smile to my face #ESPORTSAWARDS — lielockedOW (@lielocked) November 12, 2018

Others were not too kind at the announcement, saying that other games are more deserving of the title.

While I'm happy to see Overwatch recognised at the Esports Awards and an argument could be made that it is the game of the year in recognition of the launch of the Overwatch League, I think that there were more deserving candidates for Live Event than the OWL finals. — Michael Jeong (@Michael4Jeong) November 13, 2018

No offense to Overwatch but calling it the Esports game of the year after cutting budget on the league is no bueno — Indieshark (@empireofpancake) November 13, 2018

Overwatch has been one of the top multiplayer first-person shooter video game that spawned Overwatch League, which was the first league that implemented a set of city-based teams instead of sponsors. Each team is also backed by an owner tied to the city it’s representing.

Here are the other awardees of the prestigious event.

Esports Unsung Hero Of The Year: Milos ‘Faceit Mikey’ Nedeljkovic

Esports Videographer of the Year: Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards

Streaming Platform of the Year: Twitch

Esports Breakthrough Game of the Year: Fortnite

Esports Console Rookie of the Year: Kenny Williams

Esports PC Rookie of the Year: Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau

Esports Photographer of the Year: Stephanie Lindgren

Esports Coverage Website of the Year: ESPN Esports

Esports Team of the Year: Astralis (CS:GO)

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year: Evolved Talent Agency

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Intel

Esports Journalist of the Year: Jacob Wolf

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year: Nvidia

Esports Live Event of the Year: Overwatch League Grand Final 2018

Esports Broadcaster of the Year: Clint ‘Maven’ Evans

Esports Personality of the Year: Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins

Streamer of the Year: Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins

Esports Console Player of the Year: Mossad ‘MSdossary’ Aldossary

Esports Organisation of the Year: Cloud9