South Korea wins the Overwatch World Cup for third-straight time

South Korea continues its dominance in Overwatch, sweeping China in a best-of-five Grand Final to secure their third-straight Overwatch World Cup (OWC) championship at Blizzcon.

In its past two OWC victories, South Korea did not concede a single series on its way to those championships. It continued that streak this year, breezing through the United Kingdom in the best-of-five semifinals.

Meanwhile, China made it to the finals with a sweep of its own against Canada. The Canadians, who finished as last year’s runner-ups, would then finish third after defeating the U.K. 3-2 in the third place decider.

South Korea swaggered into the finals match, taking the first three maps of Ilios 2-0, King’s Row 3-1, and Temple of Anubis 2-1. In Watchpoint: Gibraltar, China was able to force overtime, but the Koreans would not be denied as they eventually went on to take the map 4-3.

South Korea’s support player Bang “JJoNaK” Sung-Hyeon took home the fan-voted OWC MVP award, he was also the Overwatch League MVP in the league’s inaugural season.