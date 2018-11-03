Overwatch releases new hero: the mobile gunslinger Ashe

Overwatch has just announced its newest playable hero in Blizzcon: the very mobile and explosive gunslinger Ashe.

According to her introductory cinematic video, Ashe is the leader of the Deadlock gang and is also a former friend of another Overwatch hero, McCree. She comes equipped with a rifle and sawed-off shotgun, as well as some dynamite that seemingly can be shot at to make it explode early. The new hero’s mobility will come from her ability to aim and shoot her shotgun at the ground, similar to the ‘rocket jump’ ability of the ‘Soldier’ from Team Fortress 2.

Ashe’s Ultimate ability involves calling forth ‘Bob,’ a member of her gang that is bristling with weaponry and will provide support and cover fire.

According to Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan, Ashe will be one of the most high-mechanics heroes in the game and it will thus take a lot of time for players to learn and master how to play as her.

Alongside the announcement video for Ashe, Blizzard Entertainment also showcased an animated short, entitled ‘Reunion,’ to provide more context to her story and relationship with McCree.

Stay tuned for more details about Overwatch’s newest hero along with other news and content from Blizzcon 2018.