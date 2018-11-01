The official Overwatch World Cup Viewer has gone live

With the Overwatch World Cup (OWC) set to kick off on November 3, Overwatch publisher Blizzard Entertainment has released the official Overwatch World Cup viewer to provide a better viewing experience for what has recently become one of the biggest esports titles in the scene.

Many people have been wondering when Blizzard and Overwatch would release this feature, and now, the day has arrived. The Overwatch World Cup Viewer puts all the action at the hands of the fans. All you need to do is go to your Battle.net and download the program. As long as you have an Overwatch license on your account, you can use the viewer! The download is available right now, where you can pre-download it before the start of the Overwatch World Cup on November 2nd. Also, if you missed any of the games, the VODs will be available for playing in the viewer for a month.

Fans and players of Overwatch alike have long been clamoring for a better way to watch and enjoy broadcasts of the game. Due to the game’s nature as a team-based first-person shooter, it is very difficult to follow all of the action when the camera is only following the perspective of one player. This problem was exacerbated due to Overwatch’s popularity, as this issue can often be seen in broadcasts of the OWC or the Overwatch League. The official viewer will be the biggest step Blizzard has taken so far to remedy this problem.

The viewer will allow players to spectate through the first-person perspective of one player, to learn how to play a certain hero like them, for example. They can also spectate individual players on an entire team at once, then switch from one player’s perspective to the next with ease. This will be helpful in watching the action when teams are spread out and fighting in different sections of the map.

Aside from having users see the match through a first-person perspective, the viewer will also allow them to send the camera up to the sky for a sweeping birds-eye view of the map. In this map overlay mode, the players can be tracked through individual hero icons so that viewers can see the grander schemes in a match unfold. Static cameras can also be set up to catch the action in areas where fights and other pivotal moments in a match may take place while the main camera is trained somewhere else.

Of course, a slow-mo mode is also available for those who either want to catch highlights in a more dramatic fashion or for high-level play montages.

For more detailed instructions on how to get and use the viewer, check out Blizzard’s post here.