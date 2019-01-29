Overwatch League Season 2 to be broadcasted on TV in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

Overwatch developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced a partnership with the German broadcaster Sport1 to have the second season of the Overwatch League broadcasted live on television in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

According to the announcement by Sport1, the partnership will run for two years and stipulates that the broadcast company’s pay-to-watch esports channel will feature live coverage of both the Overwatch League and the Overwatch World Cup.

The deal also includes one other esports title from Blizzard, Hearthstone, but not StarCraft II or World of Warcraft.

“Germany has always been a top market for Blizzard games, and as such it is very exciting to work with Sport1,” said Blizzard Entertainment vice president of business development and media rights Jamie Pollack in a statement.

The announcement comes shortly after Sport1 revealed its new esports channel, the aptly named ESports1. It will be the first channel for German-speaking regions that is solely dedicated to esports coverage and broadcasting. Esport1 will run round-the-clock esports coverage, with at least 1,200 hours of esports events, as well as highlights and self-produced shows in German, set for this year.

“Being a part of the new channel perfectly aligns with our goal to increase reach and make the Overwatch League and Hearthstone esports more accessible to German fans,” added Pollack.

“With its strong global positioning as one of the most prestigious developers and marketers of entertainment software, Blizzard Entertainment is an optimal partner for our new channel ESports1,” said Sport1 COO Daniel von Busse.

Von Busse added that Esport1 will be featuring three premium esports tournament series that he hopes “will excite and delight many fans.”

The second season of the Overwatch League kicks off on February 14, with the inaugural season champions London Spitfire looking to defend their title. Eight new franchises have also joined the league, including expansion teams from North America, Asia, and Europe.