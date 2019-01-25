Overwatch just got a permanent price cut

In an effort to make Overwatch more accessible, Blizzard Entertainment has permanently cut down the prices of the Standard and Legendary editions of its hit hero-based shooter.

The price of the standard edition of Overwatch is now $19.99, while the Legendary edition is now at $39.99 on the official Blizzard shop. They were previously priced at $39.99 and $59.99, respectively.

The Legendary edition came with a variety of Overwatch hero skins, as well as some rewards for other Blizzard games such as World of Warcraft and Heroes of the Storm.

While Overwatch did not quite go free-to-play as an analyst predicted earlier in the year, the move was still made with a gaming marketplace increasingly dominated by free-to-play games in mind.

Even with the success of Overwatch as a premium title, it is still among those paid games that have been under pressure to justify their hefty price tags by the overwhelming success of free-to-play titles such as Dota 2, League of Legends, and Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Blizzard may very well be hoping that the price cut would be enough to entice new players to pick up the game, especially with rumors circulating that Overwatch has been struggling to maintain its sizeable player base as of late.

Another previously premium esports title recently made moves to entice new players as well. Back in December 2018, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive went free-to-play and introduced a battle royale mode. While the move was initially received negatively by the game’s playerbase, it paid off as CS:GO became more popular afterwards.

Blizzard should surely be hoping that Overwatch’s price cut would have a similar effect.