Overwatch Contenders rocked by controversy surrounding identity of female player

The Overwatch Contenders, the developmental league for the Overwatch League, has been mired in a controversy surrounding a female player who resigned from her team after her legitimacy as a player was questioned.

The female player, called “Ellie,” resigned shortly after joining the Overwatch Contenders team Second Wind after intense questioning and scrutiny on their true identity by the community.

Ellie’s resignation caused quite the stir, as many pointed out that the incident wouldn’t have happened if Ellie wasn’t a female.

Many among the community who have been questioning Ellie’s legitimacy have been speculating that the person who was playing under the identity of ‘Ellie’ was not actually her. Multiple sources have come out to say that this is the case.

Cloud9 streamer Becca “Aspen” Rukavina claimed on her stream that Ellie is not a real person. Instead, the person behind the Ellie account was actually Top 500 player Punisher, who said they were Ellie’s boyfriend on Reddit and during streams. Punisher claimed to have played under the guise of ‘Ellie’ as a social experiment.

“Ellie is actually Punisher, and he told me yesterday. […] He did this for like a social experiment thing, and did not expect it to get out of hand, so that’s kinda the juice around that,” said Aspen.

Esports Insider Rod “Slasher” Breslau confirmed the information revealed by Aspen, posting on Twitter that Ellie has messaged her teammates on Second Wind that she was not the one playing on her account.

Slasher also said that the personnel and management of Second Wind were not aware of the true nature of Ellie’s identity. The team has also met with Overwatch developer Blizzard Entertainment regarding the incident.

Regarding Ellie: – Ellie has said in private messages to teammates in the last hour confirming she has not been the one playing, she is a 17-year old girl but is 'not good' at OW, no Second Wind players/mgmt knew

– Blizzard is currently holding a meeting with SW players/mgmt — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) January 4, 2019

There had been a lot of speculation about whether or not it was actually Punisher playing as Ellie before they were outed. However, this claim was denied repeatedly by the couple prior to their admission.

Punisher and Ellie, as well as Second Wind, have yet to issue any statements regarding the incident.