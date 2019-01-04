Over 18 thousand Overwatch accounts in South Korea have been banned for “Toxicity”

More than 18 thousand Overwatch accounts in South Korea have been slammed with bans, suspensions, and a slew of other punishments for “toxicity” and other offenses by the game’s developer, Blizzard Entertainment.

A whopping total of 18,188 accounts that were banned or suspended by the developer was listed on the official South Korean Overwatch forums on January 2.

The bans and suspensions came just a few days into the game’s Competitive Season 14, which started on December 31, 2018.

This is not the first time that Blizzard has done this, as the developer banned or suspended more than 1,400 players for “account sharing” and other offenses back in the aftermath of Season 12.

“Harassment, ‘griefing,’ abusive behavior or chat, conduct intended to unreasonably undermine or disrupt the gaming experiences of others, deliberate inactivity or disconnecting, and/or any other activity which violates Blizzard’s Code of Conduct or In-Game Policies” are all prohibited by Blizzard’s End User Liscence Agreement prohibits

It is unclear whether all of the suspensions handed out by the developer are permanent or not. Blizzard only specified which accounts were being banned or suspended in its post on the South Korean forums, and notably did not list specific details on the punishments.

With that said, Blizzard has handed out temporary bans in the past, so a lot of the over 18,000 accounts that were banned could be reasonably expected to come back after some time.

This is nothing new to South Korean Overwatch fans however, as they are used to seeing account names and reasons for bans published in the open.

In January last year, Blizzard banned more than 22,000 Overwatch accounts for cheating, boosting, account sharing and other smaller infractions.

While the developer may have been taking matters into their own hands with the recent slew of punishments, they have had South Korean law on their side. The country has legislated a law that aims to punish ‘boosters’ with 2 years in prison and a fine of 20 thousand won or $18 thousand in early December last year.