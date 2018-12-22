Overwatch League puts up ‘Player Discipline Tracker’ for players who violated its rules 

The Overwatch League has put up a ‘Player Discipline Tracker,’ which is a list of its players who have received disciplinary actions for violating the league’s rules of competition and code of conduct.

The league office has been conducting full reviews of the players who have been joining it, then handing out appropriate punishments once their actions or conduct were found to have violated the league’s rules.

The league even has names on its trackers already, as seven players have received suspensions and fines for account boosting, sharing, intentionally throwing matches, and showing toxic behavior.

The punishments handed out to those players range from a thousand-dollar fine to five-game suspensions.

“While the league reviews each case on its own, key factors informing the level of discipline include both the severity and recency of the actions under review,” said the Overwatch League on a statement on its website.

The league office also said that they will continue to evaluate infractions and take action as needed during its upcoming second season.

The league added that their discipline tracker does not include players who are not currently under contract with an Overwatch League team. Should these players enter or return to the league however, they are liable to face suspensions or fines.

Players who have also received disciplinary actions while playing in the Overwatch Contenders, the league’s development series, will not be subject to further discipline upon moving up to the Overwatch League.

The league has been cracking down hard on the players who have been violating its rules in an effort to keep its repute and legitimacy. In its inaugural season, the league was hit with flak for the behavior and actions of some of its players, most of whom ended up being suspended mid-season.

With the suspensions handed out before Season 2 has even started, it seems that the Overwatch League wants to nip this problem in the bud. Putting up a list of players with violations is the league’s way of putting everyone else in line it seems.