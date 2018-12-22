Overwatch League: Seven players receive suspensions, fines

The Overwatch League has imposed suspensions and fines on seven of its players who were found to have violated the league’s rules ahead of the start of its second season.

The violations committed by the players included account boosting, account sharing, intentionally throwing matches, and showing toxic behavior.

Three players received two-game suspensions for account boosting, namely Damon “Apply” Conti of the Florida Mayhem, Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse of the Boston Uprising, and MinKi “Violet” Park of the San Francisco Shock.

Shilong “Krystal” Kai of the new expansion team Hangzhou Spark was also found guilty of account boosting, but was only given a one-game suspension.

Another player for one of the league’s new expansion teams, Se-Hyun “Neko” Park of the Toronto Defiant, was handed a three-game suspension for a slew of violations, including account boosting, account sharing, and obstruction of the league’s investigation on his violations.

Meanwhile, Riku “Ripa” Toivanen of the Los Angeles Gladiators was slammed with the heaviest punishment so far — a five-game suspension for intentionally throwing matches and showing toxic behavior.

Finally, Won-Jae “Rise” Lee of the expansion team Guangzhou Charge was only fined $1,000 for account sharing.

The most common violation by far has been account boosting, which refers to the act of playing on another player’s account to boost their ranking for money. Boosting has been deemed a criminal act punishable by two years of jail time and an $18 thousand fine in South Korea, where many of the league’s players come from.

The Overwatch League has been cracking down hard on the players who have been violating its rules in an effort to keep its repute and legitimacy.

In its inaugural season, the league was hit with flak for the behavior and actions of some of its players, most of whom ended up being suspended mid-season. With the suspensions handed out before Season 2 has even started, it seems that the Overwatch League wants to nip this problem in the bud.