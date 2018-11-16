NBA 2K League announce Asia-Pacific Invitational 2019 Draft-Eligibility Tournament

The NBA 2K League has revealed that it will hold an invitational tournament for top players from the Asia-Pacific region, with the winners automatically becoming eligible for the 2019 NBA 2K League Draft.

The invitational was announced alongside details of the NBA 2K League Combine. The tournament will be taking place before the 2019 Draft, although the exact dates have yet to be announced.

A Global Game 🎮🏀🌏 The #NBA2KLeague will introduce an Asia-Pacific tournament as we look to continue to grow the league around the world! pic.twitter.com/6JGJy81H58 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) November 15, 2018

The tournament will be held in-person, though a venue has yet to be revealed. The winners of the invitational who will become eligible for the draft will be joining the players from America and Europe who gained their eligibility through the league qualifiers and the Combine.

Other top performers who are not part of the winning team in the tournament can also be hand-picked by the league to become eligible for the draft.

Almost all of the players who competed in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League were from the United States, thus the announcement of the Asia-Pacific invitational will come as a welcome boon to international talent who have been looking for a chance to prove themselves worthy of joining the league.