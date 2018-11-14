NBA 2K |

NBA 2K League players and community express support for Boo Painter after his dismissal

Some of the players and members of the community of the NBA 2K League rallied to support Austin “Boo Painter” Painter, formerly of the Wizards District Gaming, after he was dismissed and disqualified from the league for an undisclosed violation of the player code of conduct.

Those of the league’s players who voiced their support include Kenneth “Kenny” Hailey of the Raptors Uprising GC:

And the reigning NBA 2K League MVP Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey of the Blazer5 Gaming:

The sudden dismissal of Boo Painter has prompted calls for the establishment of a player’s union for the NBA 2K League to provide job security and leverage for the players.

Boo Painter was the league’s leading scorer, notching 32.3 points per game in both regular season and tournament play. He was one of the players in the running for the MVP Award.

Boo Painter quit his $78,000-a-year job at the US State Department earlier in May to join the NBA 2K League.

