NBA 2K League players and community express support for Boo Painter after his dismissal

Some of the players and members of the community of the NBA 2K League rallied to support Austin “Boo Painter” Painter, formerly of the Wizards District Gaming, after he was dismissed and disqualified from the league for an undisclosed violation of the player code of conduct.

Those of the league’s players who voiced their support include Kenneth “Kenny” Hailey of the Raptors Uprising GC:

Wiz gaming lost a dog! One of my favorite players in the league last season. Good luck to you and whatever your future holds bro @BooPainter — IG: kennygotwork (@KennyGotWork) November 13, 2018

And the reigning NBA 2K League MVP Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey of the Blazer5 Gaming:

No one’s job in this league is 100% protected and safe. Boo was one of the biggest names and personalities in Season 1. — Walnut (@OneWildWalnut2K) November 13, 2018

The sudden dismissal of Boo Painter has prompted calls for the establishment of a player’s union for the NBA 2K League to provide job security and leverage for the players.

I don’t keep up with the @NBA2KLeague much but hearing what’s been going on with this @BooPainter dude I think it’s safe to say the 2K League needs to have their own players association like any other sport. It’s only right and fitting for democracy purposes — Akash Malhotra™ (@OneAndOnlyAkash) November 12, 2018

Boo Painter was the league’s leading scorer, notching 32.3 points per game in both regular season and tournament play. He was one of the players in the running for the MVP Award.

@BooPainter was a huge pillar of support for me in this quest for the 2k league. Really great dude. Went out of his way to coach me up. I know he'll bounce back. — Kaio (Claypeppers) (@KaioKealoha) November 12, 2018

ESPN hopped on this story but was nowhere to be found when @BooPainter raised thousands of dollars towards Breast Cancer Awareness while waiting for hours online trying to play a matchup that he'd get $0 from.. https://t.co/avcGbza09Z — Oh He Make Lists Lists** (@ayo_RANKem) November 12, 2018

Boo Painter quit his $78,000-a-year job at the US State Department earlier in May to join the NBA 2K League.