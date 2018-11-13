NBA 2K League dismiss Wizards District forward ‘Boo Painter’ for violating code of conduct

Wizards District Gaming power forward Austin “Boo Painter” Painter has just been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA 2K League for violating the league’s player code of conduct.

The dismissal was announced by NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue through the NBA 2K League Twitter, although information as to what specific violations Boo Painter has committed have yet to be released.

Official Statement from the NBA 2K League pic.twitter.com/6uEBK94vZY — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) November 12, 2018

Boo Painter was among the original 102-player pool in the league’s inaugural season, and was drafted with the sixth pick in the second round by the Wizards District.

He averaged 32.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in both regular season and tournament play. After his strong showing, Boo Painter was retained and protected by the Wizards District from the expansion draft for the upcoming season. With his sudden disqualification and dismissal, the team will now have to look for someone else to fill his spot on the roster.

We will be keeping you updated as more details come to light.