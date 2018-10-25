NBA 2K League announces qualifiers for 2019 season

The NBA 2K League is starting to gear up for its second season with the announcement of the NBA 2K League Qualifier which will run from November 2 to 26.

The qualifier is open to anyone around the world with a copy of NBA 2K19, on either the Playstation 4 or Xbox One, and an internet connection. Participants must also be at least 18 years old by the time the qualifier starts.

To participate in the qualifier, players must win at least 100 games in NBA 2K19’s Pro-Am mode or at the Jordan Rec Center, while maintaining a 50% win rate, to advance further. For example, if a player plays 300 games, they must win at least 150 to get a 50% win rate. Winning 100 games but taking more than 200 games to do it would not do, however, as that means you will have less than the required win rate.

The qualifier will be following NBA 2K19’s Pro-Am 5-on-5 format, with all participants using their existing ‘MyPlayers’ or in-game basketball avatars. An NBA 2K League mode will be available on the game’s main menu during the qualifier period.

Participants are also required to complete an online application by Nov 26, it will be available on NBA2KLeague.com in November and will include inquire about an applicant’s general information, gaming background, and basketball and NBA 2K IQ. An audio submission about why the applicant wants to be drafted into the NBA 2K League is also required.

The NBA 2K League Combine will start in December following the qualifier, where the best players will be identified and made eligible for the 2019 season.

The NBA 2K League is also planning on conducting tournaments outside of North America to give international players a chance to qualify for the 2019 draft. Check the NBA 2K League’s official website for more information.