NBA 2K League to host first international qualifiers

The NBA 2K League has announced that the NBA 2K League Asia-Pacific (APAC) Invitational, the league’s first-ever international qualifying event, will be held from February 2 to 3 in Hong Kong.

The league will be using the two-day event to identify elite players from the Asia-Pacific region who will become eligible for the 2019 Draft.

The Invitational will be featuring 20 players from Australia, China, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

“Our goal is for the NBA 2K League to be a truly global league, with players and teams from around the world,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue.

The players participating in the Invitational were identified through the NBA 2K League Combine and through historical performances in NBA 2K tournaments, including the annual NBA 2K Asia Tournament.

They will be going through two days of competition, including scrimmages, a double-elimination tournament on day two, and interviews with NBA 2K League representatives and team managers.

“Nine international players competed in our inaugural season and our hope is that number will grow every year. Hosting our first international qualifying event is an exciting moment for the NBA 2K League and an important step in further diversifying our player pool,” added Donohue.

A committee comprised of NBA 2K League representatives and team managers will be the ones to identify which players from the Invitational will become eligible for the 2019 NBA 2K League Draft.

The double-elimination tournament taking place on Feb. 3 will be broadcasted on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch channel.