NBA 2K19 Player Ratings Update: James Harden, Luka Doncic, Derrick White get boosts

The latest player ratings update for NBA 2K19 have now gone live, with James Harden, Luka Doncic, and Derrick White, among others, getting a boost in their overall ratings. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were among those who got theirs reduced.

#NBA2K19 Ratings and Badges Update 🚨 Some big names goin down, Klay with the HOF Badge and Harden goin upppp. Agree or nah? Full Update ➡️ https://t.co/cTEABeGBg5 pic.twitter.com/OOxVy0FSZN — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) January 11, 2019

The Houston Rockets superstar received a two-point boost to reach 96 overall as has been gunning to become a back-to-back MVP. Harden has scored 30+ points in his last 14 games and is averaging a career-best 33.9 points per game to lead the Rockets back to the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks star rookie was boosted by two points to bring his overall up to 86. Doncic has been the clear favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award this season after havinh scored over 20 points in over half of his games and averaging 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Derrick White, the 24-year-old sophomore with the San Antonio Spurs, has seen a whopping five-point boost to get to 75 overall. He has stepped up to fill in the gaping hole at point guard for the Spurs as they look to continue their 21-season streak of making the playoffs. White has been averaging 8.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Meanwhile, three of the Golden State Warriors star core had their ratings shaved by one point. Durant is now at 96, Curry is at 95, and Draymond Green dropped to 85 overall as the reigning NBA champions look to be the most vulnerable they have been during their dynasty run.

For the full list of NBA 2K19’s updated player ratings, check here.