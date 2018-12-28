NBA 2K19 steps up on the PC, lands on three of Steam’s Best of 2018 lists

Just because the NBA 2K series, including its latest release NBA 2K19, has always been played primarily on consoles, that doesn’t mean it has been slumping in other platforms. In fact, NBA 2K19 landed on three of the ‘Best of 2018’ lists of the digital game distribution platform Steam.

NBA 2K19 was included in the lists for Most Played, Top New Release, and Top-selling games of the year by Steam developer Valve Corporation.

Steam listed the games that had more than 15,000 simultaneous players at some point during the year, and NBA 2K19 was among those that had over 25,000 simultaneous players.

Last year’s installment, NBA 2K18, belonged in that tier as well.

NBA 2K19 was released back in September 11, and it also landed on Steam’s Top New Release list for that month.

Meanwhile, the game landed on the ‘Bronze’ tier of Steam’s top-sellers, alongside NBA 2K18. The Bronze tier included the 41st to 100th top-selling games on the platform.

Steam’s top-seller list considered all earned revenue from games, which included game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC, thus resulting in lists that were a mix of free-to-play and premium games.

While NBA 2K may not quite hold up to some of the juggernauts on the PC, the fact that it the series was still among the top games of the platform is admirable. It shows that even if NBA 2K was not native to the PC, it is still popular enough to break into its upper echelons. Besides, it’s commonly accepted that when it comes to consoles, NBA 2K has always been the king of the court.

Aside from mainstream commercial success, the NBA 2K scene is still hard at work in its esports efforts. The NBA 2K League is currently hosting its 2019 Draft Combine as it gears up for its second season.