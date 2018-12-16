League of Legends: Top 5 mid laners playing in NA LCS Season 9

League of Legends Season 9 is about to begin and there have been plenty of roster moves across the globe. Many teams have been strengthened with new acquisitions while some have lost their star players. Here are the top 5 mid laners heading into the 2019 NA LCS:

5) Huhi – 100 Thieves

Despite struggling a bit towards the end of last season, Huhi is still a top mid laner. During his stint with CLG he was known for his early game presence and now with better side lanes in his new team, he will have a chance to be even more impactful.

100 Thieves is a big improvement from his last squad and a team in which he doesn’t need to carry the load as much as he used to.

4) PowerOfEvil – CLG

The guy replacing Huhi in CLG is at number 4. The talented mid laner was previously part of the struggling Optic Gaming. However, even when his team was struggling massively he was always outperforming others. He is always mechanically on point and often wins the lane against any opponent. Now with a much better squad, better results can be expected from him.

3) Froggen – Golden Guardians

Returning after more than a year, Froggen is ready for the big stage. The veteran is known for his solo skills and mastery of the game. The former Echo Fox player has failed to make a big impression in the NA LCS even until now. His major issue has always been his ability to lead his team, but now that he has a stronger roster around him he can play more freely.

2) Bjergsen – TSM

The Danish star has been holding the top spot for a long time now and has missed this time only due to his organization struggling in 2018. He is one of the most decorated players in LCS history and with a fresh start, he is expected to return to the top. TSM is looking for redemption and Bjergsen is ready to lead the roster.

1) Jensen – Team Liquid

He had a phenomenal year after making it to the semifinals of Worlds 2018. He has now joined Team Liquid, thus making their already stacked roster even stronger. He has proven multiple times that he can match any mid laner in the world. Jensen is able to adapt to every meta and can play both support and carry champs.