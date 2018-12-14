League of Legends: NA LCS 2018 to be featured in Netflix documentary series

The 2018 North American League of Legends (LoL) Championship Series (NA LCS) will be featured in an episode of an upcoming documentary series created by Netflix called “7 Days Out,” which will air on December 21.

LoL’s episode revolves around four teams competing in the NA LCS, and will follow them as they prepare for the NA LCS finals in Miami at the end of the 2018 Spring Split.

LoL developer Riot Games has yet to reveal which four teams are to be featured, however.

The trailer showed shots of Fnatic and Royal Never Give Up at the Mid-Season Invitational and the red carpet walk for the players who participated in the finals in Miami.

Also shown were the many cosplayers who attended the Miami finals, which may hint at some of them also being featured in the documentary.

The premise of 7 Days Out is about what professionals involved in a variety of big events go through in the seven days that lead up to their events.

Aside from the NA LCS, the documentary series also features episodes on the CHANEL Haute Couture Fashion Show, the Kentucky Derby, the Westminster Dog Show, NASA’s Cassini Mission, and the opening of the restaurant Eleven Madison Park.