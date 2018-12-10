League of Legends coach resigns after backlash on his dismissive comments on mental health

The head coach of the League of Legends team FlyQuest, Brandon “Saintvicious” DiMarco, has resigned from his position with the team after he made dismissive comments on mental health which were met with heavy backlash from the community.

During a livestream back in December 8, Saintvicious said that that he had suffered from depression, but called it “made up bullsh*t” and an excuse.

A clip on his statement during the stream went viral after it was posted on the LoL subreddit and social media platforms.

Many in the community were outraged by his comments and were concerned that someone so misguided and dismissive on mental health issues was a coach. They were also weary that Saintvicious could potentially be harmful for players in his team.

On the evening of Dec. 8, FlyQuest issied a statement on Twitter that revealed Saintvicious had resigned from his position as head coach.

Saintvicious also issued his own statement prior to the announcement of his resignation on his Facebook page, admitting that he was uninformed when it came to mental health issues and that the incident was a “learning experience” for him.

“I said that mental issues such as depression, anxiety, and ADHD were exaggerated and that people suffering from those issues should be able to overcome it on their own. Admittedly, this was an ignorant statement stemming from my severe lack of subject matter knowledge,” Saintvicious said in his statement.

His statement was met with mixed reactions however, as some pointed out that he had not said these illnesses were “exaggerated” when he first made his comments on stream as he claims in his statement. Rather, he referred to such illnesses as “made up,” which sparked further outrage.