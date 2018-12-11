LoL: All the Action from the Final Day of All Star 2018

Worlds 2018 is over and it’s finally time to blow off some steam. League of Legends All Star 2018, which is happening in North America this year, has come. Here all the happenings from the final day:

Caps crowned in the 1 vs 1 championship

Caps has always been considered as a top class player, as he is one of the most mechanically gifted players out there. He came just short of winning Worlds this year after losing to Invictus Gaming in the finals. Nevertheless, he is the 1 vs 1 champion for 2018. The Danish midlaner defeated Pabu from the Oceania region 2-1 in a best of 3 to clinch the title. Caps who had previously defeated two-time champion Uzi in the semifinal was the clear favorite for the finals.

Pabu also had a fantastic run to the finals. The underdog managed to defeat giants like Faker, Rookie, and Doubelift on his way to a runner-up finish.

The West defeats the East, finally!

The Eastern region has always been ahead of the the West when it comes to proper gameplay, as 7 of the past 8 Worlds have been won by an Eastern team. When the stars of the West clashed with the giants of the East, it made for a fantastic showdown. Despite going down heavily in game 1, the West managed to come back as they won it in the end. An off meta team with the likes of Nocturne mid and Kayn jungle really shone during the later stages of the game.

Game 2 was pretty one-sided with the East easily defeating the West. The series went to a tiebreaker which was the Nexus Blitz round. The West finally managed to overcome the East as they won the series 2-1.

Tyler 1 is reformed!

Tyler1 was a famous Twitch streamer who was banned from League back in 2016 for his toxic behavior. He garnered a very bad reputation and it seemed like he was never coming back. However, he has managed to turn his fortunes around since then. He has now been featured in several Riot-organized events. He was also the part of the Riot broadcast team which was covering the All Star event. His presence really brought an exciting flavor to the whole event. Nevertheless, one thing is sure, and that is he has been reformed now.