The Game Awards 2018 News: LoL Worlds 2018 wins Best Esports Event Award

The 2018 League of Legends (LoL) World Championship has won the award for the Best Esports Event in the Game Awards 2018, beating out the likes of Dota 2‘s The International 2018, the Overwatch League Grand Finals, EVO 2018, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive‘s ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018.

Worlds 2018 was considered to be the most unpredictable one so far as almost everything that fans expected based on previous editions of the tournament was overturned. The long reign of the South Korean teams were ended as early as the quarterfinals, while teams such as Cloud9 and G2 Esports upset favorites such as Afreeca Freecs and Royal Never Give Up.

The tournament is the most watched esports event in history, reaching a peak of over 200 million concurrent viewers during the Grand Finals between Fnatic and Invictus Gaming (IG), with the latter coming out victorious after a 3-0 sweep of their opponents. IG’s victory also marked the first time that a Chinese team won the game’s premier tournament.

The opening ceremony of Worlds 2018 also received a lot of fanfare worldwide, as LoL’s virtual K-pop group, K/DA, premiered a debut music video with over 90 million concurrent viewers tuning in for the performance.