Riot rebrands, restructures EU LCS to the LoL European Championship

League of Legends publisher Riot Games has announced that it will be rebranding the League of Legends Championship Series (EU LCS) into the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).

The rebranding comes with Riot’s decision to implement a new franchise-style model for its European esports league as new teams join for the 2019 season.

Previous franchises from the EU LCS, namely Fnatic, G2 Esports, Misfits, Schalke 04, Splyce, and Team Vitality, will retain their spots for an entry fee of €8 million.

Meanwhile, the incoming teams, which include exceL Esports, Origen, SK Gaming, and Rogue, will pay €10 million to acquire their spots in the league.

The new league structure for the LEC will also include revenue sharing, a minimum player salary increase from €24 thousand to €60 thousand annually, and infrastructure investments in player development and representation.

In addition, there will be no tier-two developmental or academy league for the LEC, unlike its North American counterpart. Regional competitions run by third-party organizers will be taking its place instead.

One such competition, the Ligue Française de League of Legends (LFL), has already been announced for France and will be co-produced by Riot and global media company Webedia.

The LEC will kickstart on January 18.