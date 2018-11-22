League of Legends: What you need to know about the newest champion, Neeko

Neeko, the Curious Chameleon is the latest champion to join League of Legends. If you think LeBlanc was the queen of illusions then just yowhat-you-need-to-know-about-the-newest–u wait until Neeko hits the live servers. She seems super tricky and will create a lot of confusion in the rift. Here’s what you need to know about her:

Inherent Glamour (Passive)

This ability defines what kind of champion Neeko really is, a Chameleon. It allows her to disguise herself as one of her allied champions. This cover stays on until Neeko takes or deals any damage or uses her abilities. Inherent Glamour can be used in combination with her abilities.

Blooming burst (Q)

With this ability, Neeko propels a seed in the target area which then blooms and damages enemy champions. If the damage kills an enemy unit, it can rebloom and can be bloomed up to 2 times. This is Neeko’s bread and butter ability since this will be very effective in farming creeps or harassing and dealing damage to enemy champions.

Shapesplitter (w)

The passive of this ability allows Neeko to deal bonus magic damage on every third basic attack while increasing her movement speed.

She can then use the active to send her clone (current form) sprinting in any direction.

This ability can be a hit or miss since her clone can be clutch if used effectively, or a surefire dud and a way to get you killed if not.

Tangle Barbs (E)

The ability is similar to Zyra’s root. Neeko throws a magical spiral in a given direction dealing magic damage and rooting enemies for a brief moment. If the root hits multiple enemies the duration will increase. The ability can also pass through minions. Because this ability passes through minions, it can be used to harass enemies in the lane but its increasing effectiveness when hitting multiple enemies also makes it a good thing to have in teamfights.

Pop Blossom (R)

With her ultimate, Neeko charges herself, gaining a shield to leap into the air while slowing enemies in a target area. She then releases herself dealing massive damage in the targeted area and stunning enemies caught for a brief moment. If she is in her passive the enemies won’t be able to see the initial charge up.

Neeko’s abilities make her a very deceptive champion to go up against. Because of her passive, you might often mistake her for one of her allies which can either lure you in if her ally is weaker than her or save her from you if the ally is stronger than her. But just because she relies on illusions and trickery, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t pack a punch. Be wary that she doesn’t catch you unawares and burst you down. Above all else, Neeko seems to be a champion that should never be underestimated.