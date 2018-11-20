Marvel collaborates with Riot Games to release ‘League of Legends’ graphic novel series

Marvel Comics has collaborated with League of Legends publisher Riot Games to release a full-length graphic novel based on the world-famous MOBA. The series will kick off in May 2019 with the release of the origin story — League of Legends: Ashe: Warmother.

The first entry will follow the journey of the one of the game’s original champions, Ashe. Comic readers and LoL players alike will see her struggle with the role of being the leader of her people in the world of Runeterra and her mother’s fanatical expectations.

While the graphic novel will be available in full in May next year, the first part of the series will hit digital platforms early on December 19.

“Many fans of the Marvel Universe and comics share their interests and passion for storytelling with the gaming community. League of Legends is one of the most well-known games in the industry, and their unique world and extensive roster of rich characters and are a perfect fit for comic books,” said Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski in a statement.

The story will be penned by Riot Games writer Odin Austin Shafer alongside artist Nina Vakueva, known for her work in the series ‘Heavy Vinyl’ and a nominee for The Russ Manning Most Promising Newcomer Award, and Cardinal Rae who will be providing lettering.

According to Riot, the move was made due to “ similarities between the League of Legends Universe and the Marvel Universe, as both of them feature an array of characters with compelling and diverse backgrounds.”

“We love comics as a way to tell stories because it gives League of Legends fans an opportunity to see the world of Runeterra and not just read about it,” said Riot Head of Creative Development Greg Street.

This is not the first time that Marvel Comics has made its presence known in the esports industry. The company had previously collaborated with another esports title, the smash-hit Fornite: Battle Royale, by having Thanos from the Marvel movie ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ appear as a skin in the game.

“We’re excited to partner with Riot and help build the League of Legends Universe for fans and players around the world.” added Cebulski.