League of Legends: Free Agency Rumor Mill

The League of Legends offseason is here and teams are already looking to revamp their rosters. Plenty of rumors are in the air, so here are the major transfer gossips from around the globe:

It seems like Đỗ Duy “Levi” Khánh will be parting ways with 100 Thieves. The talented jungler who was drafted from the Vietnamese region after a superb performance in Worlds 2017 has yet to play any string of games for 100 Thieves. The jungler who has been playing for the 100 Thieves academy is finally looking for a different team.

He recently revealed that he is exploring more options. It’s highly unlikely that he will return to 100 Thieves since a jungler of his caliber is capable of starting in any of the other LCS teams.

This one comes out of the LCK and it seems like Kingzone is ready to let go of Kim “PraY” Jong-in and Kang “Gorilla” Beom-hyeon . The coveted Duo has been the part of the Kingzone family since 2017 and after failing to qualify for Worlds 2018 Kingzone is looking for other options. Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and Cho “Mata” Se-hyeong could be the ones to join Kingzone since Mata is already a free agent and Deft might follow him.

As for PraY and Gorilla, they might head to KT Rolster in a trade move or who knows they might even end up in SKT T1 Telecom.

After playing for Flash Wolves for years Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang and Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh may also be leaving the team. The team has performed exceptionally well in the domestic circuit but have struggled on the international stage. A change for the two players might be the key to their international success. Hung “Karsa” Hau-Hsuan, who was the part of 2017 squad left the team that same year to join RNG and he enjoyed immense success with them in 2018.

Rogue Warriors seems to be the likely destination since they are looking to revamp the roster. Language barriers won’t be an issue since they speak the same language.