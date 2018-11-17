Faker’s Free Agency: Should he move to Team Liquid?

On November 18, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok’s contract with three-time world champions SK Telecom T1 will come to an end, thus starting another period of free agency for the best League of Legends player in the world. After failing to make it to the LoL World Championships Finals for the first time since 2014, there is no telling where the “Unkillable Demon King” will go. In this series, we’ll be looking into possible destinations for Faker once his free agency begins.

We now head west towards arguably the most intriguing and lucrative prospect among Faker’s array of suitors, Team Liquid.

If each team looking to sign Faker can only give one sentence as their pitch for him, I imagine Team Liquid can just simply say this: Dolla dolla bill, y’all. While the other Eastern teams that may be courting Faker can boast of prestige or championship pedigree, Liquid’s representatives can just coast right in on a limousine filled with bags of cold hard cash while sipping on smoothies from that smoothie bar in the North American LCS arena. They could even give him some stuff that Michael Jordan autographed, he just invested in the org after all. What’s more, moving to NA can only grow his already colossal brand and fanbase. Not only that, he no longer has to go through a bloodbath every year just to qualify from South Korea and guarantee an easier path back to competing at Worlds by moving to NA.

The timing is just right too. Eugene “Pobelter” Park’s contract with Liquid is set to end soon, opening up a (potentially) Faker-sized hole in the midlane. Meanwhile, Korean top laner Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong is about to become a NA resident after four years of playing in the region, which in turn opens up the team’s import slot which can be used to acquire an international player. Impact won Worlds with Faker back in Season 3, and with another countryman in Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung as Liquid’s incumbent support player, the GOAT won’t be too lacking in familiar faces around him. Yeah, shipping Faker from Korea is going to cost a whole lot, but once you have him and Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng together in the same team you’re gonna swim in more cash than you can handle.

The story is practically writing itself really, it’s too good to be true. Which it kind of is.

Even with Impact and Olleh on the roster, there will surely be communication issues within the team. But that’s not even touching on the question of whether Faker and Doublelift can actually co-exist on the same team. Liquid has been centered on Doublelift and the bottom lane for so long that inserting a player with even only a fraction of the gravity that Faker has into the lineup will surely cause some issues. Will Doublelift concede control of the team to Faker, or will the GOAT have to play second fiddle to someone he knows is inferior to him? Also, don’t let all of what you’ve read distract you from the fact that teams with Doublelift have never made it out of the group stages in the last four years. Would Faker be enough to break that curse?

Unlike with his other suitors, whether Faker ends up with Liquid or not largely depends on him.

Again, interesting parallels can be drawn between Faker and LeBron James. After eight straight years of ruling the NBA’s Eastern Conference and making trips to the Finals, LeBron headed west to the Los Angeles Lakers. While that surely spells the end of his consecutive finals trips, LeBron’s move to Hollywood guaranteed that his multimedia empire and other ventures outside of basketball will grow.

If Faker wants to raise the Summoner’s Cup next year, he shouldn’t sign with Liquid. If he’s in it for the long haul, then Liquid can potentially be the perfect destination for him. Even LeBron’s Lakers are just waiting for the next big free agent to be available before they make a run for the NBA Finals. Faker would do well to build chemistry with Doublelift and co. for a year or two first, all while reaping the benefits of signing with Liquid of course, then start gunning for the Summoner’s Cup again once their window for contention opens.

In the end, it’s Faker’s decision to make. A player of his caliber has all the choices in the world, but perhaps it all boils down to what he wants, and when and how badly he wants it.