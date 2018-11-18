League of Legends: Another 6 best skins from season 8

There is no doubt that League of Legends‘ Season 8 had a plethora of good skins. There are a lot of good ones sure, but there are also certain skins that really set themselves apart from the rest. Here are another 6 best skins from Season 8:

Infernal Amumu

A much needed new skin for Amumu. The skin has a flashy look with flames surrounding the diminutive champion and the flame animations on his abilities look really cool as well. The skin comes with different chromas which add a little extra flavor. It will cost you 1350 RP(NA) to get the skin.

Dragon Master Swain

This is the first skin for Swain in 5 years and will cost you 1350 RP(NA). Released right after his rework, the skin captures the dragon theme quite well. The recall animation on the skin, along with all the new particle effects, are also fantastic.

Odyssey Kayn

Released during the Odyssey event, this is a legendary skin priced at 1820 RP(NA). The skin comes with completely new animations, sound effects, and voice lines for Kayn. The hefty price of the skin is justified by the very well done overall theme and animations.

Trick or Treat Ekko

The spooky theme of the skin and the extra pumpkin you get sets it apart from the rest. The skin perfectly captures the Halloween theme, thus making it a fan favorite. This skin is priced at 1350 RP(NA).

Hextech Malhazar

Similar to all Hextech skins, this one is in a league of its own. The carefully-done visual effects easily make the skin worthy of purchase. However, the skin is hard to get since you need 10 gemstones to unlock it.

High Noon Lucian-

Definitely one of the best skins of the season, High Noon Lucian will make you want to purchase it instantly! The skin comes with all new animations, sound effects, and voice lines for Lucian. The cowboy theme fits him perfectly since he has two guns. His recalling animation is also fantastic, with him ascending from hell. The skin costs 1820 RP(NA).