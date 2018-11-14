League of Legends: Best skins from Season 8

Season 8 of League of Legends has concluded and with that, we take a look at the best skins from the year! Here are 6 skins that are worth every penny from Season 8:

Sweetheart Xayah and Rakan

Released for the Valentine’s Day event, the duo skin shows the perfect chemistry between the two lovebirds. The skin comes with adorable animations and special interactions between the two champions. The price of the skin is 1350 RP(NA) each.

God Staff Jax

A fantastic skin with a fearsome look to it. The skin complements the overall personality of Jax very well. He can be seen holding a lamp staff, and overall the skin is stunning. This was also the first skin for Jax in 3 years and its price is 1350 RP(NA).

Hextech Alistair

There is no doubt that all of the Hextech Skins are fantastic. They are very hard to acquire but definitely worth the price. Hextech Alistair is another skin which is definitely in the top tier among them. The gritty look and all the animations make the skin look very cool. Like all the other Hextech Skins, the cost of this skin is 10 Gemstones.

Enduring Sword Talon

The walking animation on this skin is pretty neat and the traditional theme sets it apart from the rest. Talon is one of the most played champions of Season 8 and the skin perfectly justifies his popularity. The skin is priced at 1350 RP(NA).

Beemo

Who doesn’t love Teemo? The Beemo skin has been a wanted concept for many years now. Riot finally acted upon it by releasing a Bee-themed Teemo skin. The overall Bee theme perfectly fits Teemo since he is one of the most annoying champions to face. The price of the skin is 1350 RP(NA).

Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger

Based on the famous movie series ‘How to Train your Dragon,’ this is one of the best skins of the season. Heimerdinger’s basic turrets are replaced by dragons, and the bigger the turret then the bigger the dragon is, which can be seen in his ultimate ability. His Recall animation is also fantastic as baby dragons surrounding him in it. The skin will cost you 1850 RP(NA) and since it’s a legendary skin it will come with new animations, voice lines, and sound effects.