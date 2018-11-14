Faker’s Free Agency: Should he move to Gen.G Esports?

On November 18, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok’s contract with three-time world champions SK Telecom T1 will come to an end, thus starting another period of free agency for the best League of Legends player in the world. After failing to make it to the LoL World Championships Finals for the first time since 2014, there is no telling where the “Unkillable Demon King” will go. In this series, we’ll be looking into possible destinations for Faker once his free agency begins.

Perhaps the most enticing destination for Faker will be where he can form a veritable superteam, Gen.G Esports.

As it stands, Gen.G has the most to offer to Faker, both inside and outside of the game. With Gen.G, he can stay in South Korea and continue to represent his home country while expanding his influence internationally. The Silicon Valley-backed organization brings the best of both worlds to the LoL superstar, namely the stability of the South Korean scene and the money bags of the rapidly expanding American market.

Aside from the boon to his brand and finances, Gen.G also offers a roster that is more than ready to help Faker get back to championship contention. If the Demon King and his former rival and Gen.G captain Kang “Ambition” Chan-yong set aside their old enmities, they could form the core of a very scary superteam alongside 2017 Worlds MVP Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk. Aside from having fellow stars that can ease his load, Faker will also have a competent top laner in Lee “CuVee” Seong-jin.

It’s the easiest road to the Summoner’s Cup for both parties. Gen.G just needs to dump Lee “Crown” Min-ho, who has made the decision easier after a woeful performance in this year’s Worlds, and let Faker take his spot.

Wait, did I say it’s the easiest road to the Summoner’s Cup? Forgive me, it should be the hardest road. Should Faker sign with Gen.G, he’ll be going full KD.

Sure, Faker will be guaranteed to reach the finals of Worlds next year, if not win it outright, with Gen.G, but he’ll be doing so by joining the team that defeated him in the most difficult series of his life. Gen.G was the former Samsung Galaxy team that made Faker break down after they swept him and SK Telecom 1 in the finals of Worlds 2017. Oh, they followed that up by locking SKT out from Worlds contention this year by eliminating them in the South Korean regional gauntlet. Would Faker be willing to set all that aside for the chance at another trophy? Would the GOAT play second fiddle to his former rival? Would he join a team he lost the finals to?

I would have said there is absolutely no way that would happen. But then again, Kevin Durant did join the Golden State Warriors after he blew a 3-1 lead to them in the NBA Western Conference Finals in 2016. If that can happen, who’s to say that that Faker going to Gen.G won’t?

Seriously though, there’s a good possibility it will happen but, for the sake of Faker’s legacy, let’s hope it won’t.