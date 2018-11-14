League of Legends: 6 Best Worlds skins

Invictus Gaming swept Fnatic to win the 2018 League of Legends World Championship. They were rewarded with 843,750 USD and will be getting their own dedicated skin line. It would be interesting to see which champions will be getting their skins and how well they will do in the market. So, we take look at the 6 best skin from the past championships.

Samsung White Talon

This skin was released back in 2015 after Samsung White won the season 4 championship. It bears a very close resemblance to a famous video game character from the game Assassin’s Creed. This combined with the in-game abilities of Talon gives the skin an Assassin flavor which is very fun to play. The skin costs 750 RP and is based on Heo “Pawn” Won-seok from the SSW team.

SKT T1 Azir

This skin was redesigned after backlash from the community on the original one. Based on the winning SKT T1 team of Worlds 2015, the skin is very attractive. The soldiers can be seen with a backpack giving it a very academic look. Similarly, the ultimate ability is the backpack soldiers holding a shield. The skin costs 975 RP and is based on Lee “Easyhoon” Ji-hoon.

Samsung Galaxy Taliyah

This is one of the latest Worlds skins and is based on Samsung Galaxy’s Lee “Crown” Min-ho. The skin was released this year and honestly is far better than most of the skins from previous years. She looks like a magician in her skin and all her abilities really synchronize well with the theme. The skin has a price tag of 1350 RP.

SKT T1 Ekko

The backing animation on the skin is fantastic and due to very few skins available for Ekko, this one makes the cut. The skin costs 1350 RP and is based on Kang “Blank” Sun-gu from the 2016 SKT T1 championship squad.

Samsung Galaxy Gnar

This is a fantastic skin with beautiful animations on its transformation. The overall theme of the skin gives a very adorable look in its mini form while still having a beastly look in its Mega form. The skin costs 1350 RP and is based on Lee “CuVee” Seong-jin.

Samsung Galaxy Rakan and Xayah

The duo of Xayah and Rakan are based on Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk and Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in. They have stunning interactions with each other and their backing animation together is one of the best. Individually the skins still look fantastic but when they are together it’s a whole new level. The skins cost 1350 RP per champion.