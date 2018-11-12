League of Legends: 7 rarest skins in the game

League of Legends has released numerous skins since its release back in 2009. These vary from basic skins to Legendary skins. Several skins have been discontinued over the course of that period, making them extremely rare.

So, here are the 7 rarest skins in the game:

Pax Skins (Jax and Twisted Fate)

These skins were given out to players who attended the PAX event back in 2009 and 2010. Since LOL wasn’t that big back then, only a few people attended the event. The skins were never made available for purchase and are thus one of the rarest skins in the game. Pax Sivir was the third skin of the rare collection but the skin was made available again back in 2017 in the form of Neo Pax Sivir.

UFO Corki

This skin was handed out to the players who made a League account before January 14, 2010. It was a part of the promotional campaign run by Riot which tried to attract more players to the game.

Black Alistair

One of the most valuable skins in the game, Black Alistair was given out with the digital copy of the Collector’s Edition at the time of its launch. Since the game is free to play only a handful of people ordered the digital version.

Silver Kayle

Similar to Black Alistair, Silver Kayle was given with the retail copy of the game. As time progressed, retail copies became redundant since the game was easily downloadable from the online client. Only a few people have the original copy of the game thus making the skin extremely rare.

Rusty Blitzcrank

Contrary to all the other skins on the list, Rusty Blitzcrank was a common skin since it was available in the in-game shop. However, due to its extreme resemblance to default Blitzcrank, the skin was discontinued in January of 2010. Since the skin was never reintroduced, the original skin became a very rare ind.

Judgment Kayle

This skin was awarded to players who completed 10 matches in Season 1. Since the player base was not that big back in Season 1 only a few players have the skin.

King Rammus

A handful of people tested the game during the beta phase, and if you did the King Rammus skin was the reward. The skin was never available for purchase and was never given out again.