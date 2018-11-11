League of Legends: 6 skins that ‘buff’ your champions

League of Legends is a free to play game which allows the player to purchase different skins via microtransactions. These skins normally don’t affect the gameplay of the champions and don’t provide any kind of change to the base stats. However, there are some skins, mainly due to their design or animation, that can affect gameplay under the right scenarios. So, here are the 6 skins that can ‘buff’ your champions:

Arclight Varus

The ultimate ability of Varus in this skin is very hard to spot. This is mainly due to the light yellowish color of the arrow which blends with its surroundings very well. As an enemy, it’s very hard to predict the hitbox of the arrow which makes it that much harder to dodge.

Mecha Kha’Zix

One of the most popular skins in the game, Mecha Kha’Zix allows the user to identify the isolated champions more easily. Whenever near an isolated champion, Mecha Kha’Zix makes a distinctive sound which is almost unrecognizable from the rest of Kha’Zix skins. This allows you to pinpoint the right target to focus.

Justicar Syndra

Similar to Arclight Varus, Syndra’s orbs are light yellow in color which also blends with its surroundings very well. When the orbs are placed on the ground it’s very hard to identify them, making it very easy for Syndra to line up a stun.

Death Sworn Katarina-

This is not something major, but it mainly has something to do with the sound effects. While activating her ultimate the ability makes an almost negligible sound, making it hard for opponents to understand. This makes the situation very confusing whenever Katarina jumps onto her dagger as she could use her ultimate and it won’t be clear until it’s too late.

Elementalist Lux

The skin in its base form is very tricky to deal with. Her abilities are very slim and very hard to distinguish. Her Q seems slimmer but its hitbox is bigger. In case of a crowded fight, her abilities almost go unnoticed if you are not paying proper attention. This, however, changes when you switch to a different form.

iBlitzcrank

The skin is popularly known for its notorious hook animation. The skin is based on a robotic look and the Q ability is almost impossible to recognize. The animation shoots a white light which can easily be neglected by an unattentive eye. The hook seems extremely slim which can also mislead the opponents about the size of its hitbox.