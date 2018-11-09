League of Legends: 4 tips for your end-of-season rank climb

The season’s end is near and everyone is surely grinding hard to climb the ladder to reach their peak ranks. It’s important to have the right strategy moving forward, so here are 4 tips to help you in your end-of-season grind.

Reduce your champion pool

The idea of playing new champions is always appealing. It’s always exciting to try different champions and to see what they provide. However, this might not be the right time to try new stuff! Sticking to the champions you are comfortable on might be the best option. Limiting your champion pool to a select few will help you play with confidence since you will have expertise on each. To know your champion in and out will help you climb faster.

Play Meta Champions

Playing limited champions might be the way to go but playing something which is very off-meta and redundant definitely will damper your attempts to climb. There is a good reason why meta champions are powerful, so abusing their strengths will always be beneficial. These champions will make your time easier on the Rift. One trick might be a different case since you are playing thousands of games on a single champion, but playing meta champions will always be more beneficial.

Dodge Queues

There must be some games when as soon as you enter the champion select you can see a coming defeat. When you see that Teemo jungle with Ignite it just might be better to dodge the queue. Dodging a queue will result in negative LP, starting with a 3 LP penalty and as you dodge multiple games you will continue to lose 10 LP per game. The main point, however, is that you don’t lose your MMR if you dodge games. This will allow you to quickly gain LP after you start winning. However, if you lose multiple games your MMR will decline and even if you start winning again you will gain less LP. So its always better to dodge a game if you are not confident in your team composition or if you spot a troll on your team.

Have the right mentality and play a fixed amount of games

Though the season is ending, it doesn’t mean that it’s the time to hit the panic button. Continuously grinding might tilt you which will further result in demotions. It’s always better to play a fixed amount of games. If you find yourself losing multiple games it’s better to take a break, thus keeping you motivated and refreshed. It’s important to have the right mentality moving forward.