League of Legends K-POP group K/DA’s debut music video hits record-breaking 13 million views on YouTube

The music video for the debut song of League of Legends’ virtual K-POP group K/DA, “POP/STARS,” has amassed over 13 million views on YouTube mere days since its release on November 3.

The music video has also broken the record for the most viewed K-POP group debut music video in 24 hours with a whopping five million views. K/DA also released their song on the music streaming platform Spotify.

According to the K-POP record-keeping YouTube channel kpophyung, the record was previously held by “La Vie en Rose,” the debut music video for the group IZ*ONE, which garnered 4.5 million views in the first 24 hours after its release.

K/DA is composed of the champions Kai’Sa, Akali, Evelynn, and Ahri, all of whom also sport K/DA themed in-game skins. American pop artists Madison Beers and Jaira Barns voice Evelynn and Kai’Sa, while Cho “Miyeon” Mi-yeon and Jeon “Soyeon” So-yeon, of the K-POP group (G)I-DLE, lend their voices to Ahri and Akali.

The four artists performed “POP/STAR” live at the opening ceremony of the LoL World Championship Grand Finals between Invictus Gaming and Fnatic. The real-life artists performed alongside their in-game counterparts thanks to Augmented Reality technology screening the video on one of the venue’s jumbotrons.