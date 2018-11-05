SK Gaming, North, Rogue, Movistar Riders, and Astralis set to join the EU LCS; Unicorns of Love left out

The ranks of the teams in the European League Championship Series (LCS) will soon be bolstered by SK Gaming, North, Rogue, Movistar Riders, and Astralis for the 2019 season.

According to a report by ESPN, League of Legends publisher Riot Games has accepted permanent partner applications for the five organizations. They will round out the EU LCS’ 10-team league which already includes the likes of 2018 World Championship runner-ups Fnatic, G2 Esports, Misfits, Schalke 04, and Team Vitality.

The Unicorns of Love, an organization that has competed in the league since 2015, will no longer be a part of the EU LCS however as its franchising application was denied by Riot.

In a video announcement by the organization, Unicorns of Love manager and coach Fabian “Sheepy” Mallant his organization’s exclusion was driven by Riot’s desire to attract larger organizations with more money to invest into the league.

“They want partners right now that are more money-driven, that have a lot of backing, that can build up League of Legends as a sport. That’s the goal right now for League of Legends. They want it to be mainstream, they want it to be big. They want people to be buying into the sport of League of Legends. We don’t have the best capabilities of exactly delivering that,” said Mallant in the video.

While the 10 official permanent partners for the EU LCS appear to be set already, reports say that their official entries into the league are still pending. Setbacks in negotiations around team participation agreements are said to be holding back the deals from completion.

Should one of the 10 teams drop out of the negotiations, another organization from the application process must replace them. Reports say that this will be unlikely scenario however.

The eventual completion of the 10 applications would end an arduous process that has taken nearly eight months following Riot’s announcement of a franchising system for its European league. LoL’s North American league, the NA LCS, has been implementing the franchise system for its permanent partners since December 2017.