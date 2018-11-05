LoL Worlds 2018: 5 players who underperformed

The League of Legends 2018 World Championships came to a conclusion with Invictus Gaming defeating Fnatic in convincing fashion and thus lifting the Summoner’s Cup. This year was one of the most unpredictable tournaments with several upsets across the board and while many players demonstrated their talent we take a look at the players who failed to live up to the hype!

5) Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk – Gen.G Esports

The former MVP of the 2017 Worlds final couldn’t reproduce that same level of performance this year. After getting in a group in which they were expected to qualify, Gen.G failed to make it out. Ruler didn’t impose the same threat in the bot lane that you would expect from someone of his caliber.

He often fell behind in the laning phase, thus allowing the opposite team to get a lead. In some games, he did manage to do well in the laning phase but then he couldn’t deliver much in teamfights.

4) Go “Score” Dong-bin – KT Rolster

Via LOL EsportsScore is considered to be one of the best junglers of all time. His intelligent pathing and overall knowledge of the game separate him from the rest of the crowd. While his team did make it to the quarterfinals, Score wasn’t that impactful throughout the tournament. His style felt very one dimensional and it often felt like he was playing too passively. Definitely not a bad performance over the course of the tournament but you would expect more from one of the most experienced players in the scene.

3) Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh -Flash Wolves

SwodArt along with Flash Wolves got to a flying start as they won their two opening matches. This quickly faded as the team only managed to win one more game and failed to make it out of the group stage. He had fantastic domestic split and that form was expected to carry on to the World stage.

SwodArt failed to lead his team as Flash Wolves often looked clueless. The team couldn’t play from behind and often crumbled under high pressure. SwordArt is known for his shot calling and experience but not qualifying from the group stage was a major disappointment.

2) Lee “Kuro” Seo-haeng – Afreeca Freecs

An impressive showing at this year’s LCK earned him a lot of praise. Kuro has been always considered to be second best. This year, however, Kuro had an outstanding split as Afreeca Freecs qualified for Worlds.

He couldn’t continue with that form in the World stage as Afreeca Freecs crashed out in the quarterfinals by losing 3-0 to Cloud 9. Kuro often fell behind in the laning phase and thus not providing any utility to his team. They struggled in the group stage and were only able to qualify mainly due to Kiin in the top lane.

He went missing in high-pressure games and just couldn’t perform up to his level.

1) Lee “Crown” Min-ho – Gen.G Esports

A former World champion and a fantastic player, Crown had a tournament to forget. His form has majorly dipped this year as he was on the bench most of the time, playing second fiddle to Fly.

However, he came back strong in the gauntlet run as Gen.G powered through it and thus qualified for Worlds. Gen.G decided to stick with Crown for the tournament but that decision would bite them back later.

Crown never gained an advantage in the laning phase which he was easily able to do in the past. His decisions at times seemed questionable as he was dying a lot.

Even his mechanics weren’t up to par as Gen.G couldn’t make it out of the group stage.