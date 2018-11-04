LoL Worlds 2018: Top 5 performing players of the tournament

The League of Legends 2018 World Championships came to a conclusion with Invictus Gaming defeating Fnatic in convincing fashion and thus lifting the Summoner’s Cup. This year was one of the most unpredictable tournaments with several upsets across the board and while many players demonstrated their talent we take look at the best from the batch!

5) Rasmus “Caps“ Winther – Fnatic

The child prodigy from Europe had a fantastic year, winning the MVP in the Summer Split and qualifying for Worlds. Everyone had high expectations from him and he delivered by taking his team to the finals. He also had a perfect opening at Worlds by getting an impressive solo kill on Ryu from 100 Thieves.

He had a fantastic run in the group stage but faded a little bit in the knockout phase mainly due to Fnatic playing through other lanes. In the semifinals against Cloud9 Caps completely shut down Jensen who was another contender for being the best mid laner in the tournament. Although he struggled a little bit against IG’s Rookie, Caps was easily one of the best players in the tournament.

4) Luka “PerkZ“ Perković – G2 Esports

Many might argue that Caps was the better performing EU mid laner as his team made it to the finals but what Perkz achieved with G2 was nothing but praiseworthy. Unlike Fnatic, G2’s Roster was hit or miss with the team performing exceptionally well in some games but struggling in others. Perkz was the sole member to have top-level and consistent performances. His pressure in the side lanes with the help of Wunder allowed G2 to win most of their matches.

Perkz was the main reason G2 was able to beat tournament favorites RNG as his Leblanc completely demolished them. Leading a team that struggled even domestically, Perkz did a great job of carrying his team to the semifinals.

3) Mads “Broxah“ Brock-Pedersen – Fnatic

Definitely one of the best junglers in the tournament, Broxah was the face of Fnatic. His presence in the early game allowed Fnatic to roll over their opponents throughout Worlds. He was able to get a lead on the opposing jungler and allowing his team to play with more freedom. A very intelligent jungler, he always made the most of any opportunity he is given.

A standout Lee Sin performance in the quarterfinals against EDG and a likewise stellar showing in the semifinals against Cloud9 as well has earned him much praise in the tournament.

2) Kang “TheShy“ Seun-kok – Invictus Gaming

A late bloomer to the party, TheShy completely changed the face of the tournament. After a dominant Spring Split he injured himself and had to be replaced by Duke. Since then he has shared the position with Duke by coming in and out. Duke started the group stage indicating that TheShy was not fully fit yet. In the quarterfinals, TheShy pulled out Fiora top against Smeb and was easily able to defeat him. This was followed by a world-class performance in the semifinals where it felt like he could fight the whole enemy team on his own.

The finals told a similar story, wherein he managed to win the laning phase even after getting counter picked and showing everyone that he is the best.

1) Song “Rookie“ Eui-jin – Invictus Gaming

Rookie has been always considered as one of the best mid laners who just could never make it to the stage at Worlds. This time, after a dominant domestic split where he won the MVP, he finally managed to make it to Worlds.

He had a perfect tournament as there was not a single game where he looked out of touch. Even when IG had to face a loss, Rookie was still beating his lane opponents.

He has one the best stats in the tournament showing his proficiency on every champion he played. No matter what the situation was Rookie always come out on top and there is no denying that he is clearly the best performer of the tournament.