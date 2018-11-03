League of Legends: Twitter reacts to Invictus Gaming becoming Worlds 2018 champs

Invictus Gaming became the first Chinese organization to lift the Summoner’s Cup in the League of Legends 2018 World Championships after they soundly swept Fnatic, 3-0. Of course, LoL Twitter had some of the best reactions to IG’s historic win.

Let’s start off with the official LoL Twitter account capturing one of the most poignant moment of the finals as the IG players savor their victory.

IG’s Gao “Ning” Zhen-Ning won the Finals MVP award, and LoL Esports Stats account detailed just how dominant and integral he was to his team’s run to the championship.

But of course, it wasn’t a fairy tale ending for everyone. Despite having a spectacular run to the finals, beating IG twice in the group stage and knocking Edward Gaming and Cloud9 out of the tournament, Fnatic fell short in the end. The organization’s Twitter account could not have summed up how the team felt any better.

Pride and devastation are not mutually exclusive. #worlds2018 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) November 3, 2018

The team still had its moments though, including perhaps the flashiest play of the entire tournament when Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen went for a blind Baron steal under the noses of the entire IG squad. Thanks, Mr Broxah.

Luka “PerkZ” Perković of G2 Esports only had praise for the team that eliminated him and his own squad from the semifinals on its way to the championship.

iGs preparation for opponents and ingame play has been fascinating no shame in losing to the best team in the world #Worlds2018 — Luka (@G2Perkz) November 3, 2018

Eefje “sjokz” Depoortere, host of the European LCS, also heaped praise upon the champions, even if it came at the expense of her region’s own hopefuls.

Congratulations IG! It is hard to say in this moment since I am heartbroken to the fullest, but we must recognize that IG played an unbelievable #Worlds2018 and deserves to be the first LPL World Champion EVER! What a run. Now I cry. — Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) November 3, 2018

An earlier tweet by her also sums up how the entire EU region felt during the finals.

notlikethis 🙁 — Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) November 3, 2018

Practically the entire West were rooting for Fnatic to finally wrest the Summoner’s Cup away from the grip of the East, one can only imagine how they reacted once the things started spiraling out of their control. Twitter user Cosmic Cat could not have summarized it any better.

#Worlds2018 #LeagueOfLegends *be fnatic*

*beat IG twice in the group stage*

*reach the final*

*give the west hope*

*troll as hard as you can and get 3-0'd* pic.twitter.com/5UzrEurLQm — Cosmic Cat (@KawaiiNekoPara) November 3, 2018

Many were also disappointed that the finals was a quick 3-0 affair after days of building up hype for the matchup, including Swedish streamer Jonas “sp4zie” Ring. Even so, the brief finals match can only be a testament to IG’s overwhelming skill.

Alright, to sum it up. Very dissapoint to get a 3-0 finals. Was truly expecting more. But IG recked hard and deserve all the praise. And seeing Rookie on stage after the win was still heartwarming 🙂 GG both teams!#Worlds2018 — Sp4zie (@Sp4zie) November 3, 2018

Broxah was one of the best players throughout the tournament, and though his team fell short when it mattered, his run through it all was nothing short of impressive. Once more, thanks Mr Broxah.

Today didn't end up being our day, but even though it's really painful right now I'm sure we'll be looking back at the tournament with pride later. pic.twitter.com/UmIqxoU32J — Broxah (@BroxahLoL) November 3, 2018

And finally, a parting reflection on Worlds 2018 by the LoL esports Twitter.