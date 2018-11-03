LoL |

League of Legends: Twitter reacts to Invictus Gaming becoming Worlds 2018 champs

Invictus Gaming became the first Chinese organization to lift the Summoner’s Cup in the League of Legends 2018 World Championships after they soundly swept Fnatic, 3-0. Of course, LoL Twitter had some of the best reactions to IG’s historic win.

Let’s start off with the official LoL Twitter account capturing one of the most poignant moment of the finals as the IG players savor their victory.

IG’s Gao “Ning” Zhen-Ning won the Finals MVP award, and LoL Esports Stats account detailed just how dominant and integral he was to his team’s run to the championship.

But of course, it wasn’t a fairy tale ending for everyone. Despite having a spectacular run to the finals, beating IG twice in the group stage and knocking Edward Gaming and Cloud9 out of the tournament, Fnatic fell short in the end. The organization’s Twitter account could not have summed up how the team felt any better.

The team still had its moments though, including perhaps the flashiest play of the entire tournament when Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen went for a blind Baron steal under the noses of the entire IG squad. Thanks, Mr Broxah.

Luka “PerkZ” Perković of G2 Esports only had praise for the team that eliminated him and his own squad from the semifinals on its way to the championship.

Eefje “sjokz” Depoortere, host of the European LCS, also heaped praise upon the champions, even if it came at the expense of her region’s own hopefuls.

An earlier tweet by her also sums up how the entire EU region felt during the finals.

Practically the entire West were rooting for Fnatic to finally wrest the Summoner’s Cup away from the grip of the East, one can only imagine how they reacted once the things started spiraling out of their control. Twitter user Cosmic Cat could not have summarized it any better.

Many were also disappointed that the finals was a quick 3-0 affair after days of building up hype for the matchup, including Swedish streamer Jonas “sp4zie” Ring. Even so, the brief finals match can only be a testament to IG’s overwhelming skill.

Broxah was one of the best players throughout the tournament, and though his team fell short when it mattered, his run through it all was nothing short of impressive. Once more, thanks Mr Broxah.

And finally, a parting reflection on Worlds 2018 by the LoL esports Twitter.

Comments