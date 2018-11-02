Next three League of Legends World Championships to take place in Paris, China, and North America

The League of Legends World Championships has long been one of the biggest esports events every year, and LoL publishers Riot Games has announced that its game’s grand tournament will definitely continue on for the next three years and will be taking place in Europe, China, and North America.

According to Riot’s announcement, the decision had a goal in mind to help fans, players, and everyone else involved in the competitive scene to plan better for the biggest and most important tournament every year.

“We want to ensure that our event experiences are among the best in sports. By creating more lead time for our major global event planning cycles, we will provide fans, players, teams, and partners with more time to plan ahead as well,” said Riot in its statement.

The 2019 World Championships will be hosted in Europe, with the Finals taking place at the Accors Hotel Arena in Paris. This will mark the third time that Europe has hosted Worlds since Berlin became the finals venue in 2015. Meanwhile, other cities will also host the other stages of the tournament, though they have yet to be announced.

Worlds will be heading back east in 2020 to China, which also hosted the tournament in 2017. This will be the 10th iteration of the vaunted tournament, thus it is fitting that it will take place in arguably the biggest fan and player bases of the game. While an exact venue has not been announced yet, Worlds 2017 was held in the Beijing National Stadium and there is a good chance that the tournament will return there.

The 2021 World Championships will be headed back to North America for the first time since 2016. This is the event Riot has the least info on, which makes since because it’s still three years away.

Finally, the 2021 World Championships will be held in North America, by then 5 years would have passed since the region last hosted the tournament in 2016. Given that this iteration of Worlds is still three years away, Riot has not yet released much information about it.

LoL is one of the most popular esports titles in the world, with fans and players alike hailing from both the Eastern and Western Hemispheres. Having both take turns hosting the game’s biggest tournament can only help both scenes to grow in both competitiveness and engagement.

“We believe that this an important step that will help unlock more value for everyone that participates in our events around the world,” they added.

While the host countries for the World Championship Series tournaments are already set, the venues for other league tournaments will be announced later. All-Stars, the Mid-Season Invitational, and the Rift Rivals tournaments will each be set in distinctly different locations from Worlds to be disclosed closer to the events themselves.