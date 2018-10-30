LoL Worlds 2018: Meet the finalists

Invictus Gaming and Fnatic swept both of their opponents in the semifinals en route to qualifying for the finals of the 2018 League of Legends World Championships. The stage is set for two teams who have been dominant so far to face off in the grand finale, but just what were the reasons why they were so dominant?

The quarterfinals saw the solo laners of both teams display a string of magnificent performances. IG’s Song “Rookie” Eui-jin and Kang “TheShy” Seun-kok dismantled the entirety of the G2 Esports lineup, combining for a staggering total of 29 kills across three games. The Fnatic solo laners were no slouches either, as Rasmus “Caps” Winther and Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau completely dominated Cloud9 in turn. The 19-year old Bwipo especially had a stellar showing on Viktor, showing everyone he means business even if he started out as a substitute.

Both junglers have prioritized getting their respective midlaners ahead. Fnatic’s Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen was one of the standout performers of the tournament and his performance on Lee Sin in Game 1 against Cloud9, where he had a clean 5 kills with 11 assists, was top-class. Broxah often spent his time by the mid lane trying to help Caps get ahead, and this was clearly most visible in that series. On the other hand, IG’s Gao “Ning” Zhen-Ning also likes to gank mid often though his impact is less pronounced than his counterpart from Fnatic.

Playing from a deficit is not an easy task and many teams crumble under the pressure of doing so. However, both Fnatic and IG have shown time and time again that no matter how dire the situation is, they can always make a comeback. Though they did not have to do so in their respective runs through the semifinals.

To the point, adapting to different playstyles according to the need has been the key to success for both Fnatic and IG. There is no one true carry in both teams, as each of their members has the potential to go off in any game. This has eliminated the possibility of having a one-dimensional playstyle which many prior teams in the tournament have tried… and failed with.

This will be the first time since Season 2 that no South Korean players made it to the grand final of Worlds. Just so that it would be Fnatic and IG who would take the stage instead, having met before in heated matchups in the group stage. This time, however, it will be different. It will be in the Grand Finale and it will be for the coveted championship. But who among those two juggernauts will end up on top? We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Finals will take place in Incheon, South Korea on the 3rd of November.