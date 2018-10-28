Fnatic sweep Cloud9 to face Invictus Gaming in Worlds 2018 Finals

Fnatic sweep Cloud9 in resounding fashion, 3-0, in the semifinals of the 2018 League of Legends World Championship to book a ticket to the finals to face Invictus Gaming for the championship.

In the battle between the hopes of the West to determine who will face the juggernauts of the East in the finals, North American hopefuls Cloud9 were denied, even after a dream series win against Korean powerhouse Afreeca Freecs.

Fnatic came out the gates swinging in Game 1, where the trio of Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau on Viktor, Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen on Lee Sin, and Rasmus “Caps” Winther on Leblanc combined for 16 of their team’s 20 kills. Meanwhile, Cloud9 were only able to score 3 kills as they fell on the back foot early in the series.

The NA squad tried to swing back in Game 2, leaning on their control the midsection of the map to tie the series. Despite a 3-1 Dragon advantage, Cloud9 could not stop Caps on Azir from going ham and finishing with a game-high 9 kills.

Fnatic took care of business in Game 3, despite Cloud9’s attempts to claw their way back into the series. Broxah on Rek Sai finished with a dominant 9-3-6 KDA to seal the deal.

The Danish jungler was excellent throughout the series, giving Fnatic a steady presence from the jungle to help them steer the game their way once the action starts to heat up.

This will be the first time Fnatic returns to the finals at Worlds since the organization won the Season 1 LoL World Championship, way back in 2011.

Cloud9 will meanwhile settle for a shared 3rd-4th place finish with G2 Esports and take home a consolation of over $136 thousand.

The unlikely, yet very exciting, finals matchup between Fnatic and Invictus Gaming will kick off on November 3 to determine who will be the champions of Worlds 2018.