Invictus Gaming make short work of G2 Esports, book ticket to Worlds finals

Invictus Gaming become the first team to stake its spot in the 2018 League of Legends World Championship by quickly dispatching G2 Esports, 3-0.

Despite defying all expectations when they defeated Royal Never Give Up 3-2 in the quarterfinals, G2 were simply outclassed by IG, who carved a path of destruction in both regular LoL Pro League splits this season. Now that path will take them to the finals of Worlds, but will it lead to the trophy as well?

Their obliteration of G2 may be evidence that they just might do so.

Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo on Lucian lead with a clean statline of 6 kills and 309 CS as IG dominated in the first game of the series with a dominant 16-4 kill score. Game 2 saw G2 fight back hard in an attempt to even the series, but Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok on Jayce and Song “Rookie” Eui-jin on LeBlanc combined for 14 of their IG’s 18 kills as they notched another win in the series.

JackeyLove on Kai’Sa and Gao “Ning” Zhen-Ning on Lee Sin had 6 kills apiece as IG hammered the final nail in G2’s coffin in dominant fashion.

IG’s toplaner TheShy has been instrumental in his team’s run to the finals so far, with his steady dominance in the lane making sure that IG always has an edge over its opponents.

G2 Esports will go home with a 3rd/4th place finish and over $150 thousand in consolation. Meanwhile, IG will await the winner of the match between Cloud9 and Fnatic tomorrow to determine who will they face in the finals on November 3.